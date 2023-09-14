Firefighters on scene of garage fire in Centerville

CENTERVILLE — Several firefighters have responded to a garage fire in Centerville early Thursday morning.

>>Firefighters, deputies respond to 2-alarm fire in Darke County

Firefighters and police officers were dispatched around 2:47 a.m. to the 5800 block of Rockingham Drive on initial reports of a garage fire, dispatchers told News Center 7.

The house has been evacuated.

AES Ohio and CenterPoint Energy have been requested to the scene, scanner traffic indicated.

We are working to learn the extent of the damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

News Center 7 will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

©2023 Cox Media Group