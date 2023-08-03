Firefighters on scene battling house fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters are battling a house fire in Dayton early Thursday morning.

Firefighters and medics were dispatched around 5:12 a.m. to the intersection of E Third Street and N Jersey Street on initial reports of a house fire, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told NewsCenter 7.

Dispatchers would provide details other than it is a working fire and crews are on scene.

Initial scanner traffic is reporting fire through the roof of the house.

NewsCenter 7 has a news crew heading to the scene.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

