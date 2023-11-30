Firefighters on scene of barn fire in Miami County

FLETCHER — Several firefighters have responded to a barn fire in Miami County Thursday morning.

Firefighters and sheriff’s deputies were dispatched around 7:30 a.m. to the 4400 block of East Snodgrass Road on initial reports of a structure fire.

Miami County Sheriff dispatchers tell News Center 7 that a barn is on fire and Fletcher firefighters are at the scene.

No other information has been released.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

