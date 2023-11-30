Firefighters on scene of barn fire in Miami County

FLETCHER — Several firefighters have responded to a barn fire in Miami County Thursday morning.
>>Man accused of killing 4 in Butler Twp. found incompetent to stand trial, but can be restored
Firefighters and sheriff’s deputies were dispatched around 7:30 a.m. to the 4400 block of East Snodgrass Road on initial reports of a structure fire.
Miami County Sheriff dispatchers tell News Center 7 that a barn is on fire and Fletcher firefighters are at the scene.
No other information has been released.
We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.
©2023 Cox Media Group