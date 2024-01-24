Firefighters on scene of barn fire in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — Several firefighters are on the scene of a barn fire in Darke County early Wednesday morning.
Multiple fire departments were dispatched around 4:10 am. to the 9300 block of Seibt Road on initial reports of a barn fire.
Darke County Sheriff’s dispatchers tell News Center 7 that firefighters are at the scene but would not give any other information.
