Firefighters respond to attic fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Several firefighters responded to an attic fire in Dayton Sunday afternoon.

>>1 flown to hospital after crash in Clark County

Dayton Firefighters were dispatched to the 1700 block of Radcliffe Road at around 3:50 p.m. on initial reports of a structure fire, Dayton Police & Fire wrote on its Facebook page.

Heavy fire was reported in the attic, according to initial scanner traffic.

The fire is under control and no injuries are reported, dispatchers told NewsCenter 7.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

©2023 Cox Media Group