Firefighters on scene of apartment fire in Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG — Firefighters have responded to an apartment fire in Miamisburg Sunday afternoon.

Miami Valley Fire District firefighters were dispatched around 3:21 p.m. to the 8400 block of Towson Boulevard on initial reports of an apartment fire, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told News Center 7.

Several firefighters are currently at the scene.

The building has been reportedly evacuated, according to initial scanner traffic.

AES Ohio has been requested.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

