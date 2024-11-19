Firefighters responding to fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters are responding to a reported fire in Dayton Monday night, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

Dayton Fire Department crews were called to the 4200 block of Hoover Avenue around 10:40 p.m.

Additional information was not immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to update this story.

