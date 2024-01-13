Firefighters extinguish car fire on I-75 in Moraine

MORAINE — Police and fire crews are responding to a car fire on Interstate 75 in Moraine.

After 4:30 p.m. Moraine police and fire crews were dispatched to I-75 southbound near Dryden, or mile marker 50, for a car fire.

The two right lanes are currently blocked as crews on scene are putting out the fire, according to OHGO.

News Center 7 is working to learn what caused this fire and if anyone was injured.

We will continue to update this story.

