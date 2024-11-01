Firefighters respond to vacant structure fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters are on the scene of a vacant structure fire in Dayton early Friday morning.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz is at the scene and will have the latest on News Center 7 Daybreak.
Around 4:46 a.m. crews were dispatched to the 400 block of Cherrywood Ave on reports of a structure fire.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Teens under 16 will soon need to be accompanied by adults at local mall
- Woman dies after walking back into airplane propeller
- Security guard shoots masked man inside Kroger, sheriff says
The structure was vacant, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
This is a developing story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]