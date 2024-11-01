Firefighters respond to vacant structure fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters are on the scene of a vacant structure fire in Dayton early Friday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz is at the scene and will have the latest on News Center 7 Daybreak.

Around 4:46 a.m. crews were dispatched to the 400 block of Cherrywood Ave on reports of a structure fire.

TRENDING STORIES:

The structure was vacant, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



