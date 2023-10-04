Firefighters respond to vacant house fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters responded to a vacant house fire in Dayton early Wednesday morning.

Dayton firefighters and police officers were dispatched to the area of W Riverview and Euclid Avenues on initial reports of a fire, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told News Center 7.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they could see smoke and fire coming from the second floor, scanner traffic indicated.

The house appeared to have been vacant as it was reportedly boarded up.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

