Firefighters respond to vacant house fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters responded to a vacant house fire in Dayton early Wednesday morning.

Dayton firefighters and police officers were dispatched around 5:53 a.m. to the 600 block of N Upland Avenue on initial reports of a house fire, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told News Center 7.

Smoke was showing from the roof when firefighters arrived at the scene and found a small fire inside.

They were able to get the fire under control, dispatchers said.

No one was in the house at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.





