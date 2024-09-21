Firefighters respond to structure fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters are on the scene of a structure fire in Dayton early Saturday morning.

Just before 4 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 1300 block of West Grand Ave on reports of a structure fire.

Crews are working to put out a possible house fire in Dayton, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

It is unclear if anyone was inside the structure when the fire started.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story.

