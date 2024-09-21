Firefighters respond to structure fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters are on the scene of a structure fire in Dayton early Saturday morning.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Just before 4 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 1300 block of West Grand Ave on reports of a structure fire.
TRENDING STORIES:
- ‘The new outlaws;’ Neighbors frustrated after teens crash stolen Kia into several vehicles
- School district sends warning about possible exposure to whooping cough
- 1 case of highly contagious respiratory disease reported at local high school
Crews are working to put out a possible house fire in Dayton, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
It is unclear if anyone was inside the structure when the fire started.
No other details were immediately available.
This is a developing story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]