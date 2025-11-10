Firefighters respond to residential structure fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters responded to a residential structure fire in Dayton early Monday morning.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Around 2:52 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 20 block of South Moss Ave on reports of a structure fire.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Senate takes first step toward ending the government shutdown
- First snowfall of the season tonight into Monday
- Teen found with AK-47 at Ohio park after tip from resident
No injuries have been reported at this time, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
This is a developing story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group