Firefighters respond to residential structure fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters responded to a residential structure fire in Dayton early Sunday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 5:34 a.m. crews were dispatched to the 30 block of Light Street in Dayton on reports of a structure fire.

TRENDING STORIES:

A Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant confirmed that a single-story residence was on fire but could not provide any further details.

News Center 7 crews are on the way to the scene.

We will update the story as we learn more.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group