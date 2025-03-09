Firefighters respond to residential structure fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters responded to a residential structure fire in Dayton early Sunday morning.
Around 5:34 a.m. crews were dispatched to the 30 block of Light Street in Dayton on reports of a structure fire.
A Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant confirmed that a single-story residence was on fire but could not provide any further details.
News Center 7 crews are on the way to the scene.
We will update the story as we learn more.
