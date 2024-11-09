Firefighters respond to residential structure fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters responded to a residential structure fire in Dayton early Saturday morning.
Around 3:06 a.m. crews were dispatched to the 3900 block of Cornell Woods Drive West on reports of a structure fire.
Upon arrival, crews saw smoke coming from the two-story structure, according to Emergency Scanner Traffic.
A Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant confirmed that the structure was a residential building but could not confirm if anyone was inside when the fire started.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
This is a developing story.
