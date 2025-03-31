Firefighters respond to residential fire in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — Firefighters responded to a residential structure fire in Greene County early Monday morning.

Around 12:52 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 7000 block of Hanley Road on reports of a residential structure fire.

A Greene County Sheriff’s Dispatcher confirmed that everyone was able to evacuate the structure.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Crews are on scene working to put out the fire.

This is a developing story.

