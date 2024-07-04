Firefighters respond to house fire in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Firefighters have responded to reports of a house fire in Springfield Thursday morning.

Springfield firefighters were dispatched to the intersection of W Main and Seever Streets on initial reports of a house fire.

A caller saw smoke coming from the house and firefighters responded to the scene, a Springfield Police sergeant told News Center 7.

Initial scanner traffic indicated firefighters saw smoke coming from the eaves of the house.

We will update this story.

