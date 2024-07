DAYTON — Fire crews are responding to reports of a fire in Dayton Sunday evening.

>> Fire reported at food distribution facility in Versailles

At approximately 5:14 p.m., Dayton fire crews were dispatched to 33 S Horton Street, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

Emergency Scanner Traffic indicates crews are fighting a garage fire.

News Center 7 crews are heading to the scene to learn more information.

We will continue to follow this story.

©2024 Cox Media Group