Firefighters respond to reported house fire in Trotwood neighborhood

TROTWOOD — Firefighters responded to a reported house fire in a Trotwood neighborhood on Saturday.

Trotwood firefighters were dispatched around 5:40 p.m. to the 4800 block of Gardendale Avenue, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.

Initial scanner traffic indicated that light black smoke was showing from the back of the home.

Dispatchers told News Center 7 that firefighters were at the scene.

No other information is currently available.

News Center 7 is working to learn the estimated cost of damages and if anyone was injured.

We will continue to follow this story.

