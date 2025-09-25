Firefighters respond to reported house fire in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Firefighters responded to reports of a house fire in Montgomery County late Wednesday night.
The fire was reported in the area of Bricker Avenue and West Third Street around 10:45 p.m., a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.
The supervisor couldn’t provide additional information.
Emergency scanner traffic indicates that the flames have been extinguished.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.
