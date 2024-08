BEAVERCREEK — Firefighters are responding to a reported fire at Hardee’s in Beavercreek on Monday, a Beavercreek Police and Fire dispatcher confirmed.

>> Police respond to rollover crash in Miamisburg

Beavercreek fire crews responded to reports of a fire at 4010 Colonel Glenn Highway after 1 p.m.

Additional information was not immediately available.

We will continue to follow this story.

©2024 Cox Media Group