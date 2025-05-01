Firefighters respond to house fire in Preble Co. neighborhood

EATON — Several firefighters responded to a house fire in a local neighborhood Thursday morning.

Eaton Firefighters were dispatched around 2:42 a.m. to the 100 block of Vine Street on reports of a structure fire, according to a social media post.

Initial scanner traffic indicated there was heavy smoke and flames when firefighters arrived.

The fire department has asked the pubic on its Facebook page to “please avoid the area.”

We will update this developing story.

