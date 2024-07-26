Firefighters respond to house fire in Kettering

KETTERING — Several firefighters have responded to a house fire in Kettering early Friday morning.

>>All lanes closed on Eastbound U-S 35 after deadly motorcycle crash in Greene County

Kettering firefighters and officers responded just before 3:30 a.m. to the 2800 block of Crescent Boulevard on initial reports of a house fire, dispatchers told News Center 7.

Initial scanner traffic indicated the house was full of flames as firefighters responded to the scene.

We will update this story.

©2024 Cox Media Group