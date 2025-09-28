Firefighters respond to house fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters responded to a house fire in Dayton early Sunday morning.
Around 3:13 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 1500 block of Dietzen Street on reports of a house fire.
The house was occupied at the time the fire started, and all the residents were able to get out safely, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
This is a developing story.
