Firefighters respond to house fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters are responding to a house fire in Dayton Monday morning.

Just before 7:30 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 60 block of Sandhurst Dr on reports of a structure fire.

Upon arrival, crews discovered smoke showing from a 1.5-story house, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

Everybody was able to evacuate the house by the time crews arrived.

This is a developing story.

