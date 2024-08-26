Firefighters respond to house fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters are responding to a house fire in Dayton Monday morning.
Just before 7:30 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 60 block of Sandhurst Dr on reports of a structure fire.
Upon arrival, crews discovered smoke showing from a 1.5-story house, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
Everybody was able to evacuate the house by the time crews arrived.
This is a developing story.
