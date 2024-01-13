Firefighters respond to house fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters are responding to a house fire in Dayton early Saturday morning.

Dayton Fire crews were dispatched to Middle Street and West Riverview Ave around 2:40 a.m. on reports of a house fire.

An exact location was not available, but the house is near the 900 block of Riverview Ave.

A Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Supervisor told News Center 7 that the house is believed to be vacant.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.

