DAYTON — Firefighters are responding to a house fire in Dayton early Monday morning.

Around 5:26 a.m. crews were dispatched to a house fire in the 100 block of West Norman Ave.

>> ‘Unsurvivable;’ House collapses after early morning fire in Dayton

Crews are on scene working to put out the fire.

It is unclear if anyone was inside the house when the fire started.

This is a developing story.

©2024 Cox Media Group