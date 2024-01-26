Firefighters respond to house fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Several firefighters have responded to a house fire in Dayton early Friday morning.

Dayton firefighters and police officers were dispatched around 5:35 a.m. on initial reports of a house fire.

Dayton Police & Fire posted on social media that fire was showing from a 1 ½ story dwelling when crews arrived at the scene.

They are currently at the scene.

News Center 7 is working to gather more information.

We will provide updates on this developing story.

