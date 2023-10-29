Firefighters respond to house fire in Dayton early Sunday morning

DAYTON — Firefighters responded to a house fire in Dayton early Sunday morning.

Crews from multiple fire departments responded to 1600 Woodley Rd on reports of a house fire.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told News Center 7 that it is believed that a car caught fire and spread to the house.

They also noted that powerlines were down, blocking the driveway but it is unclear if the powerlines had anything to do with the cause of the fire.

No other preliminary details were available.

We will continue to update this developing story as more information becomes available.

