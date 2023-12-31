Firefighters respond to house fire in Clayton early Sunday morning

CLAYTON — Firefighters are responding to a house fire in Clayton early this morning.

Around 6:49 a.m. Clayton fire crews were dispatched to the 6700 block of Garber Rd on reports of a house fire.

A Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Supervisor told News Center 7 that the fire started in a bedroom.

The residents were inside the home when the fire started, but have all been evacuated. No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.

