Firefighters respond to house fire in Clayton early Sunday morning

CLAYTON — Firefighters are responding to a house fire in Clayton early this morning.
Around 6:49 a.m. Clayton fire crews were dispatched to the 6700 block of Garber Rd on reports of a house fire.
>> Man hospitalized after crash in Shelby County Saturday night
A Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Supervisor told News Center 7 that the fire started in a bedroom.
The residents were inside the home when the fire started, but have all been evacuated. No injuries have been reported at this time.
This is a developing story and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.
©2023 Cox Media Group