Firefighters respond to fire at Dayton manufacturing facility

DAYTON — Firefighters are currently on scene of a fire at a manufacturing facility in Dayton.
Montgomery County Regional dispatch confirmed firefighters were called to respond to the fire in the 3600 block of Maywood Avenue. The fire was reported shortly after 7 a.m.
News Center 7 crew on scene reports seeing nearly a dozen fire crews responding to the fire at Hendrickson Dayton Composites.
We are working to learn more and will continue updating this story.
