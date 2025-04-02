Firefighters respond to fire at bar in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Firefighters responded to a fire at a Harrison Township bar Wednesday morning.
Around 6:53 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 5500 block of North Main Street on reports of a structure fire.
A Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant confirmed that the structure was a bar.
No additional details were immediately available.
This is a developing story.
