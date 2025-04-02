Firefighters respond to fire at bar in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Firefighters responded to a fire at a Harrison Township bar Wednesday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 6:53 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 5500 block of North Main Street on reports of a structure fire.

TRENDING STORIES:

A Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant confirmed that the structure was a bar.

No additional details were immediately available.

This is a developing story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group