Firefighters respond to early morning house fire in Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG — Firefighters responded to a house fire in Miamisburg early Monday morning.

>>‘Quite the rude awakening;’ Witnesses recount fire at Super 8 Motel in Vandalia

Miami Valley Fire District firefighters and Miamisburg Police officers were dispatched to the 300 block of South Main Street at around 4:36 a.m. on initial reports of a house fire, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told News Center 7.

When firefighters arrived, they had to deal with smoke and flames.

Dispatchers say the house was evacuated.

The fire is reportedly under control.

AES Ohio and CenterPoint Energy have been requested to the scene, according to scanner traffic.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

©2023 Cox Media Group