Firefighters respond to early morning house fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Several firefighters responded to a house fire in Dayton early Wednesday morning.

Dayton firefighters were dispatched at 3:28 a.m. to the 2900 block of W. Hillcrest Avenue on initial reports of a house fire, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Photos and video show several firefighters at the scene.

The home appears to be vacant and it sustained fire damage.

Dispatchers told News Center 7 that firefighters were battling the fire, but no other information was available.

We will update this story.

