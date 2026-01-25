Firefighters respond to camper fire at Clark County car dealership

CLARK COUNTY — Firefighters responded to a trailer fire during the winter storm on Sunday morning.

The fire was reported shortly before 8 a.m. at Drive Safe Auto on State Route 72.

When our News Center 7 crew got to the scene, several fire engines were there.

Springfield Twp. Fire Department told News Center 7 at the scene that a camping trailer had caught on fire.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The response caused a temporary closure of SR 72.

The fire remains under investigation.

