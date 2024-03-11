Firefighters respond to business fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Several firefighters have responded to a fire at a Dayton business early Monday morning.

Dayton firefighters were dispatched just before 6:30 a.m. to the 2200 block of N. Gettysburg Avenue on initial reports of a fire.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told News Center 7 that firefighters and officers are at the scene.

Initial scanner traffic indicated that it may be due to a trash fire inside.

