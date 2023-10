DAYTON — Firefighters responded to an apartment fire in Downtown Dayton Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters were dispatched at 12:34 p.m. to reports of an apartment fire at 140 East Monument Ave.

>> Pigs, chickens dead, barn destroyed following fire in Darke County

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed that crews are still on scene. No injuries were reported at this time.

We will continue to update this story as new information becomes available.





©2023 Cox Media Group