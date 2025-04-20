Firefighters respond to abandoned house fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters responded to an abandoned house fire in Dayton early Sunday morning.

Around 12:24 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 1600 block of Gummer Ave on reports of a residential structure fire.

Upon an initial search, crews did not find anyone inside the building.

The house is believed to be abandoned, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The fire does not appear to be spreading to any other structures, according to the sergeant.

This is a developing story.

