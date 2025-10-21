Firefighters rescue worker hit by fallen tree

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters in northern Ohio rescued a worker who was trapped underneath a fallen tree Monday morning.

Around 10:50 a.m. Concord Township firefighters were called out to a rest area along I-90 East for a worker hit by a tree, CBS affiliate WOIO-19 reported.

Firefighters said contractor crews were at the rest area, which is currently closed, to clear trees.

Upon arrival, crews found the worker below debris from a fallen tree, WOIO-19 reported.

The worker’s name was not released. He was alert when EMS arrived and was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

