Firefighters rescue worker hit by fallen tree

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters in northern Ohio rescued a worker who was trapped underneath a fallen tree Monday morning.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Around 10:50 a.m. Concord Township firefighters were called out to a rest area along I-90 East for a worker hit by a tree, CBS affiliate WOIO-19 reported.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Local school district closed after receiving threat, superintendent confirms
- Police find 1 dead in alley while investigating gunshots in Dayton neighborhood
- Police investigating reported stabbing near local park
Firefighters said contractor crews were at the rest area, which is currently closed, to clear trees.
Upon arrival, crews found the worker below debris from a fallen tree, WOIO-19 reported.
The worker’s name was not released. He was alert when EMS arrived and was taken to the hospital to be checked out.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group