Firefighters rescue woman, cat from burning house

CANTON, Ohio — An elderly woman and her cat were rescued by Ohio firefighters after a house caught fire Friday.

Firefighters responded to the fire at 11:37 p.m. and found smoke showing from the first floor of a 2.5-story home, WOIO reported.

Crews found the woman while extinguishing the fire on the first floor through a second-story window, the station reported.

Firefighters also found a deceased cat in a cage on the first floor of the home.

A second cat was found unconscious on the upper level of the home, WEWS reported. He was revived and given to a relative of the occupant.

The woman was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Firefighters said the fire was accidental, WOIO reported.

