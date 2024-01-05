Firefighters rescue resident’s dog from house fire blamed on furnace, chief says

TIPP CITY — Firefighters rescued a family’s dog Thursday afternoon while they were putting out a fire that’s being blamed on a malfunction with the furnace, the Tipp City chief of emergency services said.

Firefighters located “Lucy” during a primary search of a residence in 400 block of West Plum Street, Chief Cameron Haller said in a prepared statement. Tipp City Fire & Emergency Services were dispatched to the address just after 2 p.m. on a report of a furnace on fire with flames showing. The resident told authorities she was having the furnace worked on when the HVAC technician noticed flames and called 9-1-1.

The resident met fire crews at the address, said she was OK but also said the dog would not come out. Smoke could be seen on all sides of the home when firefighters arrived, and flames in the basement were growing, Haller said. Crews had water on the fire within minutes and located the dog during the primary search of the house.

The owner and her dog had to stay elsewhere because of the damage, which prompted Tipp City Electric to pull the meter and the city water department to shut off the water to keep the pipes from freezing.

Haller said the fire was unintentional and the origin of the fire was the coil area of the furnace.

The exact cause is not known, he said, although the preliminary cause has been traced to a malfunction with the furnace. He estimated the property damage at $20,000 and $4,000 to the contents.

No injuries were reported at the time of the fire, which prompted an automatic dispatch of mutual aid from West Milton, Vandalia and Bethel, as well as two Tipp City Fire & EMS personnel who responded from home.





