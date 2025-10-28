Firefighters rescue person from Springfield apartment fire

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield firefighters rescued one person from a burning apartment building Monday morning.

The fire broke out around 8:45 a.m. in a two-story house that had been converted into four apartments on W. Pleasant Street.

Firefighters learned that one person was trapped in a second-floor bedroom and immediately began an aggressive search and rescue operation.

Using Vent-Enter-Search tactics, crews reached the bedroom through a second-story window, located the trapped person, and safely removed him using a ground ladder.

The occupant was transferred to an on-scene medic unit for evaluation and further medical care.

One firefighter was injured during the rescue. They were treated and later released from Springfield Regional Medical Center.

Springfield Fire Rescue Division recognized the quick action of Clark County Sheriff’s Deputy Shaw, who helped evacuate occupants before fire crews arrived on the scene. Fire Chief Jacob King said the actions of Shaw and firefighters “directly contributed to saving a life.”

“This incident is a clear example of the strength of our public safety partnerships,” King said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Fire Marshal Bureau, though it does not appear to be suspicious at this time.

