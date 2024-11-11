Firefighters rescue 10 cats from Ohio house fire

AKRON, Ohio — Firefighters rescued 10 cats from a house fire in Northeastern Ohio on Saturday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Akron Firefighters were called to the 700 block of Salida Street just before 3:15 p.m. on reports of a house fire, CBS affiliate Cleveland-19 reported.

TRENDING STORIES:

Upon arrival, crews found a home with “heavy fire and smoke” coming from the second floor, Akron Fire officials told Cleveland-19.

Firefighters recovered 10 cats from the home. No one was injured in the fire.

Three people were displaced, and the Red Cross is working to help them.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



