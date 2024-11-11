Firefighters rescue 10 cats from Ohio house fire

AKRON, Ohio — Firefighters rescued 10 cats from a house fire in Northeastern Ohio on Saturday.
Akron Firefighters were called to the 700 block of Salida Street just before 3:15 p.m. on reports of a house fire, CBS affiliate Cleveland-19 reported.
Upon arrival, crews found a home with “heavy fire and smoke” coming from the second floor, Akron Fire officials told Cleveland-19.
Firefighters recovered 10 cats from the home. No one was injured in the fire.
Three people were displaced, and the Red Cross is working to help them.
