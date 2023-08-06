Firefighters respond to detached garage fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters responded to a garage fire in Dayton early Sunday morning.

Dayton firefighters and police officers were dispatched around 4:41 a.m. to the intersection of Riverside Drive and E. Helena Street on initial reports of a garage fire, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told NewsCenter 7.

When firefighters arrived, they found a detached garage on fire. It took them about 20 minutes to get it under control.

Dayton Police blocked off traffic on E. Helena Street, according to dispatchers.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

