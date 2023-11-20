Firefighters, officers respond to Greene County apartment fire

BEAVERCREEK — Several firefighters and police officers have responded to an apartment fire in Beavercreek early Monday morning.

Beavercreek Township firefighters were dispatched around 1:42 a.m. to the 4000 block of Dayton Xenia Road on initial reports of a dryer fire inside an apartment.

Dispatchers tell News Center 7 that crews are at the scene. Dayton Xenia and Grange Hall Roads are closed while crews investigate.

AES Ohio and CenterPoint Energy have been requested to the scene.

News Center 7 is working to learn if there are injuries and the estimated cost of damage from the fire.

We will continue to provide updates on this story.

