Firefighters, officers respond to barn fire in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — Several firefighters and officers have responded to a barn fire in Trotwood Monday morning.

Trotwood firefighters and police officers were dispatched around 7:03 a.m. to the 5200 block of Seybold Road on initial reports of a barn fire.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch tells News Center 7 that firefighters are at the scene, but no other details are available.

Englewood dispatchers told us their fire department is providing mutual aid.

