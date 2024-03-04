Firefighters, officers respond to barn fire in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — Several firefighters and officers have responded to a barn fire in Trotwood Monday morning.
Trotwood firefighters and police officers were dispatched around 7:03 a.m. to the 5200 block of Seybold Road on initial reports of a barn fire.
Montgomery County Regional Dispatch tells News Center 7 that firefighters are at the scene, but no other details are available.
Englewood dispatchers told us their fire department is providing mutual aid.
