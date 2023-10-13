Busy road in Miamisburg closed following house fire

MIAMISBURG — Firefighters and medics are on the scene of a house fire in Miamisburg Friday morning.

Miami Valley Fire District firefighters were dispatched just after 7:15 a.m. to the 700 block of E. Central Avenue on initial reports of a house fire, Miami Valley District posted on social media.

That area is expected to be closed for the next couple of hours, Miamisburg Police told News Center 7.

They are asking traffic to avoid that area.

West Carrollton medics have been also dispatched to provide mutual aid.

Fire is reportedly showing from the rear of the house, according to scanner traffic.

News Center 7 has a crew heading to the scene and will provide updates on this developing story.

