Firefighters investigate fire at local apartment complex

TROY — Firefighters are on the scene at an apartment complex after a reported fire in Troy.

Crews responded to the 1100 block of Wayne Street, according to a Miami County Dispatcher.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Additional information was not available.

News Center 7 is working to determine whether anyone was injured and the total amount of damage the fire caused.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group