Firefighters extinguish large garage fire in Dayton

DAYTON — A garage in Dayton is a total loss after a fire Monday night, according to a spokesperson with the Dayton Fire Department.
The fire occurred in the area of Shoop Avenue and Kammer Avenue after 7:30 p.m.
Firefighters extinguished a detached garage fire behind a house in the 900 block of Kammer Avenue, the spokesperson said.
No injuries were reported.
An iWitness 7 viewer shared a video with News Center 7 showing a large fire near Shoop Avenue and Kammer Avenue.
The video is time-stamped around 7:40 p.m. on Oct. 13.
It captures fire crews arriving on scene moments later.
The cause of this fire remains under investigation by the Dayton Fire Department Investigations Unit.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.
