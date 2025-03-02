Firefighters extinguish house fire in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — Firefighters extinguished a fire at a house in Greene County Sunday morning, according to New Jasper Fire Department Chief Doug McDaniel.

The fire occurred in the 2000 block of Jasper Road around 8:45 a.m.

Fire crews were called to the area after a homeowner reported smoke coming from their house.

McDaniel said crews had trouble getting to the house because there was dense smoke in the area.

Upon arrival, firefighters found flames in the back of the house near the kitchen.

Firefighters extinguished the fire and got the smoke under control in about 45 minutes, according to McDaniel.

Crews are still working to make sure the fire didn’t spread anywhere else in the house.

It is unclear if anyone was injured during this incident.

The cause of this fire remains under investigation.

